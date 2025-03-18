Nio and CATL team up for world’s largest swap network

Battery swapping is gaining momentum in China as two powerhouses—Nio and CATL—join forces. Nio offers a range of electric vehicles (EVs) and currently operates the largest battery swap network in the country. The automaker, which also operates traditional plug-in charging networks, has been expanding into both Europe and Abu Dhabi, where it added its first Power Swap Station (PSS). According to SNE Research, CATL leads the global EV battery market with a 38% share based on installed manufacturing capacity in 2024. Nio Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive William Li described the collaboration as one that “marks a pivotal moment, propelling battery swapping into a brand-new phase.”