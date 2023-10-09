New mobility marketing: spotlight on Stellantis

Automotive marketing teams are scrambling to adjust traditional brand building approaches in the wake of electric mobility and evolving consumer expectations. The move from gasoline and diesel power to battery electric has left many consumers confused, creating an opportunity for brands to step up and become educators. At the same time, the growth of social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) has created new opportunities to speak to drivers in different ways, through different channels. And increasingly, customers can speak back

“The diversity of the marketing channels has grown significantly,” says Marissa Hunter, Head of Marketing for Stellantis North America. “And with that, so has the opportunity for us to obtain real-time feedback from audiences and modify or enhance things going forward. It creates a continuous loop of improvement.”