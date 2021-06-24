New mobility demands disintegration strategy, says Karl-Thomas Neumann

The automotive industry is entering uncharted territory on the back of trends around connectivity, autonomous driving, shared mobility and electrification. Navigating these new realms successfully is challenging for start-ups and incumbents alike. Technological know-how and agility are vital, but so too are manufacturing expertise, deep pockets and industry experience. The key to survival for both parties, suggests industry veteran Karl-Thomas Neumann, could lie in pooling their strengths.

“In this new mobility world, there are big question marks,” he tells Automotive World. “Everyone is trying to figure out the right way forward with technologies like automation and artificial intelligence (AI).”