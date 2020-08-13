New CEO to set faster pace for Ford’s transformation

While Hackett was faced with arrival of COVID-19 and the immediate production impact, Farley is left to address the new normal it has created, writes Megan Lampinen

   August 13, 2020

There’s change afoot at Ford with the promise of a new Chief Executive. After three years in the top post Jim Hackett has decided to retire and hand over the reins to current Chief Operating Officer Jim Farley, effective 1 October. The two Jims have been working closely together over the past few years as Hackett had him in mind for a potential successor almost from the start. Given their close relationship, the transition should go smoothly, but Farley faces significantly more friction in other upcoming challenges….

