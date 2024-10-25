Morocco: at the heart of battery and EV component supply

Renault and Stellantis take most of the headlines for stories on the automotive sector’s development in Morocco. Despite their undoubted success and potential for further growth, they are far from the full story. Government incentives and the nature of trade agreements between Morocco and the EU and US mean the country is emerging as a key location for the production of batteries and battery components for electric vehicles (EVs). By dint of its natural resources, it is a key supplier for cobalt, phosphates, and other critical minerals. Morocco also offers an experienced and skilled workforce, which receives around one-quarter of the wages paid a short distance across the sea in Spain, and much less than in Eastern Europe. This is one of the major reasons Renault has transferred a great deal of Dacia production from Romania to Morocco.