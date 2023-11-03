Mitsubishi’s global ambitions have come to an end

The costs and management resources required to maintain a global manufacturing presence have proved too much for Mitsubishi, writes Ian Henry

In 2008, Mitsubishi closed its Australian factory in Adelaide. This was partly due to the economic challenge of producing in Australia as tariff barriers came down there, but it remained in some of the key export markets it served. In 2012, Mitsubishi stopped production at Born, in the Netherlands passing the factory to Dutch owners, who tried to make it work as a contract manufacturer, for BMW. That plant has now run out of work and will finally close in 2024. In 2015, Mitsubishi shuttered its plant in Normal, Illinois. A few years later the site was taken over and refurbished by Rivian. And in September 2023, Mitsubishi confirmed it is pulling out of its joint venture with GAC in China. GAC will take over 100% ownership of the plant and build EVs there.

