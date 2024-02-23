Mercedes-Benz Group Q4 2023 results

Having previously cautioned that full-year earnings would be at the lower end of its forecast range, there were no great surprises in Mercedes-Benz group's fourth-quarter results. The company expects a weaker performance in 2024, pointing to an 'exceptional degree of uncertainty' in regard to macroeconomic developments and geopolitical events and trade policy.
