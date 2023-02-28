MEMS disruptor tackles LiDAR pain points

Omnitron Sensors has developed a low-cost MEMS scanning mirror that promises cost and performance benefits for automotive LiDAR. Megan Lampinen hears more

Sensors are playing an increasingly important role within smart vehicles, particularly with the growing use of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). In many of these sensors are microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) triggering them. These are silicon components at the micrometer scale, but they underpin some of the big ideas of the future.

“For the last decade everyone has been focused on the software of the future, but major advancement in tiny MEMS devices has been left behind,” says Eric Aguilar, Co-Founder and Chief Executive of start-up company Omnitron Sensors. This is about to change. Omnitron has put a new spin on the process technology and packaging techniques for the MEMS optical subsystem in LiDAR applications, a move the company believes will significantly and fundamentally change the sensor market. The leadership team brings expertise from technology pioneers such as Tesla, Google Quantum, Google X, Argo AI and the US Navy Research Labs, and together they have come up a solution to the pain points of today’s LiDAR.

