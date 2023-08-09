Mazda Q1 2023/24 results

Mazda reported an operating profit of ¥30bn for its fiscal first-quarter, having reported a ¥(19.5)bn loss in the year-ago period. While the return to the black was welcome, the 2.8% margin remains lacklustre and makes it a stretch for the company to achieve its (unchanged) full year target of 4.0%.
