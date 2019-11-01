Love them or hate them, scooters are a long-term fixture of city mobility

They have proven a divisive force in markets around the world, but rentable electric scooters, often dockless, have become a feature of many major cities, provided by the likes of of Lime, Bird and more. Their deployment has brought a host of problems, such as discarded scooters cluttering up sidewalks, and concerns for safety, with many capable of speeds of up to 15mph (24kph). Several deaths attributed to their use have been recorded thus far, including at least 11 in European cities since January 2018. These have included both scooter users and pedestrians….