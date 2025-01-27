JLR invests US$81m in new bespoke paint operations

New vehicle registrations recorded only modest growth in Europe during 2024. In EU markets, the European Automobile Manufacturer’s Association (ACEA) noted a 0.8% year-on-year increase to 10.6 million units, while the UK Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders estimated 2.6% to 1.95 million.
Despite relatively little movement in the mass market, luxury players are noticing opportunities to capitalise on rising demand for personalisation. On 8 January 2025, Rolls-Royce announced a £300m (US$374m) expansion plan for its Goodwood site, which will create additional space for bespoke vehicle projects. 19 days later, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) stated it would invest £65m in its luxury paint operations.
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Scroll
News
Magazine
Articles
Special Reports
Research
OEM Tracker
OEM Model Plans
OEM Production Data
OEM Sales Data
1 user
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- no
- OEM Tracker
- no
- OEM Model Plans
- no
- OEM Production Data
- no
- OEM Sales Data
- no
1 user
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes
Up to 5 users
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes