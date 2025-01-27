JLR invests US$81m in new bespoke paint operations

New vehicle registrations recorded only modest growth in Europe during 2024. In EU markets, the European Automobile Manufacturer’s Association (ACEA) noted a 0.8% year-on-year increase to 10.6 million units, while the UK Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders estimated 2.6% to 1.95 million.

Despite relatively little movement in the mass market, luxury players are noticing opportunities to capitalise on rising demand for personalisation. On 8 January 2025, Rolls-Royce announced a £300m (US$374m) expansion plan for its Goodwood site, which will create additional space for bespoke vehicle projects. 19 days later, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) stated it would invest £65m in its luxury paint operations.