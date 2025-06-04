Stellantis: global vs regional strategies in conflict?

Antonio Filosa, an Italian who has spent much of his working life at Fiat in South America before taking the reins at Stellantis in North America, now faces the challenge of running the entire group. Here we look in detail at the key regional challenges he faces, building on the initial coverage of his appointment and Stellantis recent somewhat disappointing financial results. Our commentary also draws on the extensive data on Stellantis in Automotive World’s registrations data file.