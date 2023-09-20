JLR claims ecosystems will enable its future luxury vehicles

The automotive industry is transforming as a result of the push towards electrification, the rise of software platforms, and changing attitudes towards vehicle ownership. Keeping up with the pace of change can be resource-intensive, even for major OEMs. However, if a company is willing to re-examine its traditional organisational boundaries, it can overcome a lot of resource limitations. Ecosystem orchestration enhances the breadth and extent of collaboration with other players—particularly start-ups. Subsequently, this approach can help automakers make more calculated risks and respond to disruption with higher levels of agility.