INTERVIEW: Jim Adler, Founding Managing Director, Toyota AI Ventures

For decades, the automotive industry was closed off to newcomers, dominated by manufacturing giants with vast supply networks. However, with the advent of connected, autonomous, shared and electric (CASE) development, the last decade has seen an influx of disruptors begin to rub shoulders with the big guns. The most impressive factor, however, is not just how successful some of these smaller start-ups have become, but the degree to which they have rocked the establishment to its core. The rise of the likes of Tesla and Nikola, for instance, goes to show how quickly the automotive hierarchy can change.

…