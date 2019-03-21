Integrated mobility needs integrated infrastructure to succeed

Experience and fresh thinking combined will be essential for the success of future mobility. By Jack Hunsley

   March 21, 2019

The megatrends of electric, connected and autonomous have the potential to revolutionise mobility. While today, millions of commuters remain committed to the automobile as their sole choice of transport, future cities could instead lean on seamless, integrated mobility systems. However, such networks will inherently rely on sophisticated communication and infrastructure to operate as intended. How cities are preparing for this reality remains one of the biggest questions in the future of mobility.

