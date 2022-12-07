Inside Verizon’s “safety first, security second” approach

Safety is an essential aspect of fleet management. It affects not only the transport of goods but also the vehicles and the drivers operating them. Statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that vehicle crashes are the leading cause of workplace fatalities, resulting in more than 29,000 deaths from 2003 to 2018 in the US alone.

The problem is shared globally, but progress in tackling it has been slow. A 2021 study from the European Commission revealed that speed is central to the road safety problem and is an essential contributory factor in 30% of fatal incidents. In a 2021 study by automotive service provider RAC, 44% of fleet drivers in the UK admitted to speeding on 60mph roads, while 45% admitted to speeding on 20mph roads.

Verizon

US tech conglomerate Verizon has ventured into the automotive market and developed its solution—Verizon Connect—to “guide a connected world on the go by automating, enhancing and revolutionising the way people and vehicles move through the world.” One of its fleet management system’s main focus points is driver behaviour.