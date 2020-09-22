Industrial PCs pave the way for smart cars, smart cities

OnLogic believes its latest line of computers could change the way connected and automated vehicles will operate in the smart cities of the future. By Megan Lampinen

   September 22, 2020

Smart cities offer the promise of safer roadways, cleaner air and more efficient mobility. Many players share a vision of highly automated vehicles communicating with each other and city infrastructure, continuously collecting and sharing data on road conditions. Powering this vision are a host of industrial computers—not the typical laptop or tablet style computer but machines purpose built for industrial settings and harsh environments….

