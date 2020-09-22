Industrial PCs pave the way for smart cars, smart cities

Smart cities offer the promise of safer roadways, cleaner air and more efficient mobility. Many players share a vision of highly automated vehicles communicating with each other and city infrastructure, continuously collecting and sharing data on road conditions. Powering this vision are a host of industrial computers—not the typical laptop or tablet style computer but machines purpose built for industrial settings and harsh environments….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference