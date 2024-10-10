India: the new export hub for Stellantis and Ford?

In April 2024, a little-noted report in the Economic Times of India said that Stellantis is planning to make India into an export hub for electric vehicles (EVs). Initially, this will involve Southeast Asian markets, and 500 Citroen E-C3s were reportedly sent to Indonesia that same month—a figure that had doubled by June. Stellantis has also launched a new vehicle for India, the Basalt coupe-SUV, and plans to increase parts sourcing in the country. New contracts have been awarded to nearly 70 Indian suppliers out of 250, these having become qualified to supply for global vehicle programmes.