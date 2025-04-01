Where next for SEAT and Cupra without Wayne Griffiths?

An abrupt change in leadership at Spain’s SEAT AG has left industry watchers reeling and sheds doubt on the company’s future direction.

SEAT AG Chief Executive Wayne Griffiths has been the driving force behind the reinvention of the Cupra brand and solidly positioned the Spanish automaker for future mobility. It was his vision that took Cupra into electrification and put it on track for a US market entry, and it was also under his leadership that SEAT AG secured record operating profit in 2024 despite punishing tariffs and increased competition from China. Just a few weeks ago, at the company’s annual media conference on 14 March 2025, he was sharing his roadmap for the next stage of innovation. This involved transitioning Spain into a global e-mobility hub, taking Cupra into new overseas markets, and launching disruptive new models. All of these plans, if they remain in place, will now pass to his successor.