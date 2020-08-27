In ride-hailing, AI is about improving the customer experience

Practically every smartphone owner, Alexa user and connected vehicle driver has become well accustomed to talking to their devices, and their devices responding with at least a degree of accuracy. However, though voice recognition has improved with each iteration, these same consumers are all too aware of how easily products can misinterpret their verbal commands. Today, these mistakes are frustrating but easily redeemable. In a shared autonomous vehicle (AV), however, these errors would not only be frustrating but potentially dangerous….