Hyundai: no longer an outsider, but a major global player

Automotive World’s latest report on the Hyundai Group’s product and production plans highlights its steady switch to electric vehicles (EVs), the launch of the Genesis luxury brand and improved figures all-round, both for production/sales and financially. In 2023 the group which encompasses Hyundai, Genesis and Kia, sold just over 7.3 million vehicles, nearly 7% up on 2022. By 2028, it is forecast to produce around 8.3 million units worldwide; outside its Korean home, it has major manufacturing operations in North America, India, China and Indonesia in particular, along with smaller operations in Brazil and Vietnam.