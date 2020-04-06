Hybrid-ethanol vehicles the go-to choice to electrify Brazil’s vehicle market

Electrifying any vehicle market is a challenge, but in a market dedicated to an offering as unique as ethanol, it is a whole different ball game.

Over the last 50 years, Brazil has dedicated plenty of time and resources to developing its ethanol economy. Flex-fuel vehicles, which can run on either gasoline or ethanol, have become an important part of this. Since Volkswagen launched the first mass-produced flex-fuel vehicle, the Gol, in 2003, customer interest and sales have skyrocketed. …