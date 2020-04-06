Hybrid-ethanol vehicles the go-to choice to electrify Brazil’s vehicle market

Electrifying any vehicle market is a challenge, but in a market dedicated to an offering as unique as ethanol, it is a whole different ball game.
Over the last 50 years, Brazil has dedicated plenty of time and resources to developing its ethanol economy. Flex-fuel vehicles, which can run on either gasoline or ethanol, have become an important part of this. Since Volkswagen launched the first mass-produced flex-fuel vehicle, the Gol, in 2003, customer interest and sales have skyrocketed. …
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference