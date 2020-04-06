Hybrid-ethanol vehicles the go-to choice to electrify Brazil’s vehicle market

Given Brazil’s unique ethanol penetration and high cost of ownership, the South American giant’s EV journey is likely to combine ethanol and electrification. By Jack Hunsley

   April 6, 2020

Electrifying any vehicle market is a challenge, but in a market dedicated to an offering as unique as ethanol, it is a whole different ball game.

Over the last 50 years, Brazil has dedicated plenty of time and resources to developing its ethanol economy. Flex-fuel vehicles, which can run on either gasoline or ethanol, have become an important part of this. Since Volkswagen launched the first mass-produced flex-fuel vehicle, the Gol, in 2003, customer interest and sales have skyrocketed. …

Close
Close