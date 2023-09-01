How to unleash ‘trapped’ customer data

In an era defined by data-driven insights, the automotive industry stands at the crossroads of transformation, writes Pontus Riska

In today’s fast-paced and fiercely competitive automotive industry, delivering exceptional customer experiences has become paramount. However, manufacturers and dealerships face a common challenge known as “trapped data”, in particular customer data. This refers to valuable information that remains untapped within organisations, preventing them from obtaining a comprehensive view of their customers’ journey. As a result, operational silos and inefficiencies arise, hindering growth and innovation.

In an industry experiencing a fundamental shift, customer experience has emerged as a decisive factor for success and is now a core differentiator for automotive businesses. Data-driven insights empower dealers and manufacturers to enhance customer experiences at every touchpoint. By effectively harnessing this data, personalised interactions, tailored services, and seamless experiences become not only achievable, but also crucial in fostering customer loyalty and satisfaction. This is because the ability to understand customers’ preferences, behaviours, and pain points enables companies to anticipate and, ultimately, predict their needs, exceed expectations, and build lasting relationships.

Creating a holistic view of the customer poses a significant challenge for dealers and manufacturers because operational silos and disconnected systems impede the integration of their data from multiple sources, resulting in fragmented information and incomplete profiles. This then slows down decision-making, prevents targeted marketing campaigns, and limits the ability to deliver personalised experiences. To overcome these obstacles, it’s necessary to adopt a collaborative effort among stakeholders by breaking down barriers and sharing customer insights between departments and organisations, ultimately leading to the creation of a unified customer profile. By leveraging technology and fostering an integrated and data-driven culture, dealers and manufacturers can achieve a holistic view, enabling them to make informed business decisions and develop customer-centric strategies.

Unleashing the potential of trapped customer data is crucial for dealers and manufacturers to deliver customer-centric experiences throughout the entire customer journey. How can this be achieved? Dealers and manufacturers should consider investing in an advanced experience-first platform designed specifically to enhance the customer journey. By effectively harnessing and analysing the data, organisations can gain valuable insights into individual preferences, behaviour patterns, and pain points. This knowledge empowers businesses to personalise offerings, optimise marketing campaigns, and refine product development.

Additionally, data-driven insights enable organisations to identify trends, anticipate market changes, and stay ahead of the competition. Embracing data as a strategic asset and investing in the necessary tools and capabilities allows dealers and manufacturers to unlock growth opportunities and position themselves as leaders in the automotive industry.

In an era defined by data-driven insights, the automotive industry stands at the crossroads of transformation. If it’s better able to unlock the trapped customer data, manufacturers and dealerships can transcend operational silos, overcome inefficiencies, and reach their true growth potential by delivering personalised experiences, building stronger relationships, and gaining a formidable edge—all of which will positively impact the bottom-line.

Pontus Riska is Vice President, Layered Applications, at Keyloop

