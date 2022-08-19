How is Nissan harnessing motorsport for mainstream electric cars?

Motorsports teams invest billions into developing new technologies to give their team the winning edge on the track. It's not surprising, then, that manufacturers want to see some return on their investment by domesticating their innovations and turning them into technology applied to the passenger car.

One way innovation influences mainstream electric cars is through Formula E, motorsport’s answer to a greener race, using 100% recycled materials and electric batteries. All Formula E open-wheel race cars are powered by the same batteries, electric motor, and chassis. McLaren Electronic Systems supplied the engine in its first Gen car in the opening season. Having the same specifications in its race cars means teams come together to pioneer the latest and most efficient electric vehicle (EV). Gen3 is the latest innovation, making its debut in the 22/23 season. Following further intensive development testing, both on and off the track, a series of design, performance, and sustainability innovations in the Gen3 car have been announced. Formula-E claims it will be the world’s “most efficient racing car”, with at least 40% of its energy produced by regenerative braking instead of fuel like Formula One, Two and Three.

The Gen3 formula car features an electric motor capable of delivering up to 350kW of power (470bhp), a top speed of 200mph (320 kph), and a power-to-weight ratio that is twice as efficient as an equivalent 470bhp internal combustion engine (ICE). In addition to this rear powertrain, it also features one at the front that adds 250kW—almost doubling the Gen2’s current regenerative capability to a 600kW. Because of these additions, the car will not feature hydraulic brakes at the rear, although it will retain them at the front. Japanese automaker Nissan has partnered with Shell to help pioneer new electrification technology.

Shell and Nissan e.dams driver Maximilian Günther (MG) and Nissan Global Motorsport Director Tommaso Volpe (TV) talk to Automotive World about Nissan’s participation in Formula-E, how the vehicles work, and, most importantly, how this technology can be utilised for road-going vehicles. German racer Günther joined Nissan e.dams ahead of Season 8 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. Making his Formula E debut at 21, he became the youngest race winner in Formula E history when he claimed victory at the Santiago E-Prix in Season 6.