How can automakers shift from product to service, profitably?

The digital revolution continues to reshape mobility experiences, with the connected car taking centre stage. Connectivity is now hailed as the key to solving many industry challenges, for both drivers and automakers. Data and digital services together can not only facilitate new convenience and safety features but also increase customer loyalty, help meet sustainability demands and boost sales of electric vehicles (EVs). Pivotally, they can also assist OEMs with the paradigm shift from car manufacturer to mobility provider as the focus moves from product to service.

“When it comes to turning OEMs from products to services, it is important to get the transition right,” states Martin Rosell, Chief Executive of WirelessCar. The Swedish digital services expert has been working with the world’s leading automakers for 20 years, helping to enable connected vehicles and their associated services. “Automakers really want to make a connection with their consumers,” Rosell tells Automotive World.