How can automakers shift from product to service, profitably?

WirelessCar’s Chief Executive shares his outlook for connected car digital services. By Megan Lampinen

The digital revolution continues to reshape mobility experiences, with the connected car taking centre stage. Connectivity is now hailed as the key to solving many industry challenges, for both drivers and automakers. Data and digital services together can not only facilitate new convenience and safety features but also increase customer loyalty, help meet sustainability demands and boost sales of electric vehicles (EVs). Pivotally, they can also assist OEMs with the paradigm shift from car manufacturer to mobility provider as the focus moves from product to service.

“When it comes to turning OEMs from products to services, it is important to get the transition right,” states Martin Rosell, Chief Executive of WirelessCar. The Swedish digital services expert has been working with the world’s leading automakers for 20 years, helping to enable connected vehicles and their associated services. “Automakers really want to make a connection with their consumers,” Rosell tells Automotive World.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£2,250
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here