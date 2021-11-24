How can automakers shift from product to service, profitably?

The digital revolution continues to reshape mobility experiences, with the connected car taking centre stage. Connectivity is now hailed as the key to solving many industry challenges, for both drivers and automakers. Data and digital services together can not only facilitate new convenience and safety features but also increase customer loyalty, help meet sustainability demands and boost sales of electric vehicles (EVs). Pivotally, they can also assist OEMs with the paradigm shift from car manufacturer to mobility provider as the focus moves from product to service.
“When it comes to turning OEMs from products to services, it is important to get the transition right,” states Martin Rosell, Chief Executive of WirelessCar. The Swedish digital services expert has been working with the world’s leading automakers for 20 years, helping to enable connected vehicles and their associated services. “Automakers really want to make a connection with their consumers,” Rosell tells Automotive World.
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Single-User License
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Team License
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Company-Wide License
Contact us for pricingUnlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events