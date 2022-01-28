How can automakers build vehicle security operation centres?

Though a crucial capability for future mobility, it is fair to say that widespread automotive cyber security expertise is still lacking. The industry does not have long to bridge the current gap. Deloitte’s research estimates that there could be as many as 470 million connected vehicles on roads by 2025, while Huawei projects that there will be 20 million fully autonomous vehicles on roads by this date too. To protect consumer data and lives, these machines must be as near impenetrable to external influence as possible.