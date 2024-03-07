Harman’s app store evolution ups UX and revenue potential

The industry is heading towards a future of on-demand experiences, and Ignite could be the short-cut automakers need. By Megan Lampinen

The automotive industry’s evolution from car production to mobility provision is rewriting the rules of competition. Brand differentiators are moving away from horsepower and hardware to apps and experiences. As a result, the vehicle is becoming yet another aspect of the consumer’s digital life. For automakers, the key is to match a seamless connection with a rich experiential offering.

Harman’s Ignite Store offers one way for automakers to optimise their in-car digital experience offering with minimal hassle. It’s an automotive cloud platform that allows OEMs to develop, manage and operate their own in-vehicle app store with as much customisation and branding as they want. Not only does this enhance the relationship with consumers, but it also opens up potentially lucrative new monetisation opportunities.

