Frontline auto workers look to become tech savvy

The use of digital tools and online working was already common across virtually all tiers of the automotive industry. However, the adoption of more cutting-edge solutions and a heavy reliance on collaboration platforms—think Teams, Slack, Zoom etc.—has been accelerated by the pandemic.

And as new technologies become available to improve productivity, safety or performance, workers across the automotive sector plan to adopt new digital skills. That is the finding of a global survey carried out by Microsoft, which investigated how technology is changing the way people work. The latest Work Trend Index, published in January 2022, surveyed 9,600 frontline employees and managers in eight industries and across five continents.

It is expected that