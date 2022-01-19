Frontline auto workers look to become tech savvy

The use of digital tools and online working was already common across virtually all tiers of the automotive industry. However, the adoption of more cutting-edge solutions and a heavy reliance on collaboration platforms—think Teams, Slack, Zoom etc.—has been accelerated by the pandemic.
And as new technologies become available to improve productivity, safety or performance, workers across the automotive sector plan to adopt new digital skills. That is the finding of a global survey carried out by Microsoft, which investigated how technology is changing the way people work. The latest Work Trend Index, published in January 2022, surveyed 9,600 frontline employees and managers in eight industries and across five continents.
It is expected that
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Single-User License
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Team License
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Company-Wide License
Contact us for pricingUnlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events