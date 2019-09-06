From bugs to hackers, the answer could be self-healing software

The amount of software going into new cars and trucks is growing quickly, underpinning a vast range of new features and connected services. The challenge today is to effectively manage that software, much of which is a mix of legacy code and various open sources. The two big risks are bugs and hacking. Aurora Labs believes it has come up with a revolutionary software management solution that detects code faults and fixes them on the go. It can then implement updates and validate changes, all without any downtime for users.

This ‘self-healing’ approach to software addresses many of the safety and security concerns around connected vehicles today. As the industry gradually moves towards highly automated and autonomous features, this sort of proactive approach to in-vehicle software management will only become increasingly important. Roger Ordman, Executive Vice President of Marketing at Aurora Labs, shares his thoughts on the importance of proactively responding to rapidly evolving software developments….