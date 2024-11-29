France tightens EV subsidy and leasing programmes 

France has downsized its electric vehicle (EV) subsidy programme. After announcing the planned cuts in October as part of its 2025 budget, the cuts have gone live from 29 November onwards. The environmental bonus—a subsidy on the purchase of new EVs—will be reduced by almost half from a maximum of €7,000 (US$7,400) to €4,000. The total budget for the programme has been reduced from €1.5bn in 2024 to €1bn in 2025. 70% of this budget has been earmarked for the subsidy—referred to as the ‘bonus écologique’—with the outstanding 30% being directed towards subsidising light commercial EVs and social leasing programmes which will be renewed in H2 2025.