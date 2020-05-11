Ford’s collaborative approach to micromobility pleases city planners

In many ways, cities have already prepared for micromobility. Streets were originally designed for self-propelled and low-speed forms of transportation, but the rise of privately owned cars, as well as commercial vans and trucks, has meant that the bicycle now plays second fiddle in most cities around the world….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference