Ford Q4 2023 results

Ford's Q4 2023 earnings beat expectations, the third such beat in 2023, though reported operating profit turned negative. The company's share price reacted positively, climbing by as much as 10% after the company said it will return to shareholders more of the cash being generated by its sales of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.
