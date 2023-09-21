Focusing on safety could finally take AVs beyond the hype

Will Girling reports on The Autonomous 2023 event and finds out why safety and transparency should remain at the heart of AV development

The end of 2022 saw the autonomous vehicle (AV) sector undergo a sequence of funding disappointments, start-up closures, and investor scepticism. Going in to 2023, Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk’s frequent assertions that the deployment of fully autonomous passenger cars (SAE Level 4+) is imminent were coming under industry scrutiny.

So, how can the AVs move ‘beyond the hype’ of recent years? This was the main question considered on 14 September during The Autonomous 2023 event held in Vienna, which brought together industry executives, analysts, and thought leaders to determine a potential roadmap for the sector. For Ricky Hudi, Chairman of The Autonomous and Member of the Supervisory Board at event initiator TTTech Auto, industry expectations over the past decade have swung like a pendulum.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here