Fleets and AV developers must work together to maximise autonomy’s potential

The efficiency and safety gains on offer are too large for any fleet to ignore autonomy’s development. By Jack Hunsley

   September 15, 2020

For commercial fleets efficiency is the name of the game. If a new technology, regardless of the benefits it brings, does not offer a competitive total cost of ownership (TCO) outlook, fleets will not adopt. For autonomy, arguably the most expensive, cutting edge automotive trend currently, that TCO conundrum could be quite the stumbling block….

