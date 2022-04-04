European road safety set for connectivity boost

Europe is emerging as a hotbed for new connected vehicle safety systems, with various cities initiating real-world trials on public roads.

The technology in question—cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) communication—aims to create a situation where cars and infrastructure are in constant discussion, sharing alerts that could relieve traffic congestion and, more importantly, improve road safety. Once seen as a technology of the future, recent activities suggest it is approaching near-term deployment.

European road safety has gradually improved over the last decade or so. Statistics from