Euro 7 looms, with ambitions to police emissions beyond the lab

Euro 7 could prove the last iteration of the EU’s emissions regulations for new passenger car vehicles, prior to the universal adoption of zero-emissions vehicles in the new car market. At that point, regulators may then turn their attention to further addressing challenges specific to electric vehicles (EV), including ‘well-to-wheel’ emissions and battery recycling requirements. It is a strange, perhaps unsettling thought, especially considering that in Q1 2020, fully battery-electric vehicles accounted for under 4% of market share, according to ACEA….