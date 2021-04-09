Euro 7 looms, with ambitions to police emissions beyond the lab

Euro 7 could prove the last iteration of the EU’s emissions regulations for new passenger car vehicles, prior to the universal adoption of zero-emissions vehicles in the new car market. At that point, regulators may then turn their attention to further addressing challenges specific to electric vehicles (EV), including ‘well-to-wheel’ emissions and battery recycling requirements. It is a strange, perhaps unsettling thought, especially considering that in Q1 2020, fully battery-electric vehicles accounted for under 4% of market share, according to ACEA….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference