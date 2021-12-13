Strategic hubs key to future of EV charging infrastructure

Among automotive experts, electric vehicles (EVs) are widely seen as the most likely option for everyday customers to drive more sustainably. While other powertrain solutions are sometimes discussed for commercial applications—hydrogen fuel cell, for example, could be more useful for long-distance logistics—batteries dominate the debate on passenger cars. Yet charging remains an ever-present concern. Most major markets have a vast network of gasoline or diesel stations to service internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Few have anywhere near the number of electric charging stations necessary to position EVs as a genuine alternative.