Emerging tech transforms passenger protection

Jae-Eun Lee explores how new technology not only make drivers safer but protects the smallest passengers

Technological advancements in the automotive industry aren’t simply impacting driver experience or making vehicles sleeker and more futuristic. On the contrary, the integration of cutting-edge safety technologies is transforming how we protect our most vulnerable passengers—children.

Recent mandates from regulatory bodies in both the US and Europe are turning to next-generation technology to act as crucial safety nets, specifically focusing on decreasing the number of roadway incidents—the leading killer of children and youth aged five to 29 years worldwide—and deaths related to leaving children unattended in vehicles.

One of the most significant developments is the US mandate requiring all new cars to be equipped with automatic emerging braking (AEB) systems by 2029. This is particularly significant, as a recent study from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety found that this technology reduces rear-end injury crashes by 42%.

These AEB systems can detect potential collisions and automatically apply brakes to prevent accidents, significantly reducing the risk of rear-end collisions and pedestrian injuries. Furthermore, leveraging a combination of radar, cameras, and AI algorithms, automatic braking systems continuously monitor the vehicle’s surroundings and can make split-second decisions that stand between life and death.

Simultaneously, Europe is pioneering another critical safety feature: Child Presence Detection (CPD) systems. This initiative comes in response to harrowing statistics—in 2023 alone, 29 children in the US died from heat exposure after being left in hot cars, with 220 similar deaths reported since 2018. Over 50% of these tragedies are the result of caregivers inadvertently forgetting their children in the back seat, often due to being overwhelmed or distracted. In the worst-case scenario, these incidents are intentional.

To solve for these preventable deaths, CPD systems utilise various sensing technologies, such as in-cabin ultrasonic sensors, infrared sensors, and weight sensors, to detect the presence of a child in the car. These systems are often integrated with the vehicle’s communication network, allowing for real-time alerts to be sent to either the caregiver’s mobile device or the system of a third-party emergency services provider.

The importance of CPD systems is further underscored by the latest Euro NCAP’s recent protocols, which have made CPD an essential criterion for achieving high safety ratings. By embedding CPD systems as a mandatory safety feature, Europe is setting a precedent that other regions will likely follow.

As we look towards the future, the adoption of these advanced safety systems represents a significant step forward in protecting all passengers, especially children. As these technologies become standard in new vehicles, we can look forward to a reality where tragic accidents involving children left unattended in cars become a thing of the past, and where every journey is simply safer. The continued collaboration between regulatory bodies, automotive manufacturers, and technology developers is crucial in driving this progress and emerging technologies that reduce human error will continue to sit at the centre of innovation.

The opinions expressed here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the positions of Automotive World Ltd.

Jae-Eun Lee is the CEO and Co-Founder at bitsensing

