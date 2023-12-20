Emerging markets to drive telematics industry

At Gurtam’s annual Telematics partner conference, the company outlined a global vision for the future of telematics. By Stewart Burnett

Over the last two decades, telematics has played an increasingly prominent role in fleet operations. Traditional applications such as GPS tracking and fuel consumption reports are widely used by fleet operators to monitor their business. However, the industry continues to evolve, with solutions such as predictive maintenance, eco-driving, and real-time driver feedback also gaining traction. Market analysis firm Fortune Business Insights (FBI) predicts that the telematics industry will skyrocket in value to US$280.78bn by 2030, up from US$72.85bn in 2022.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here