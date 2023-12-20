Emerging markets to drive telematics industry

Over the last two decades, telematics has played an increasingly prominent role in fleet operations. Traditional applications such as GPS tracking and fuel consumption reports are widely used by fleet operators to monitor their business. However, the industry continues to evolve, with solutions such as predictive maintenance, eco-driving, and real-time driver feedback also gaining traction. Market analysis firm Fortune Business Insights (FBI) predicts that the telematics industry will skyrocket in value to US$280.78bn by 2030, up from US$72.85bn in 2022.