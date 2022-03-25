Electric motorsport catalysing fluid and lubricant development

Plenty of automotive innovation can be traced back to motorsport. In the aim to build safer, quicker and more reliable machinery, both automakers and suppliers regularly use this arena to put their cutting-edge tech to the test. In the context of the industry’s shift to electrification, this testing ground has become even more valuable.

Old flames

As the world’s leading electric racing series, Formula E has attracted an array of major OEMs and tiered suppliers working on various elements throughout the electric vehicle (EV) value chain. One key partner for all teams is their fluids supplier, with bp’s Castrol brand one of several keen contributors.