Electric buses already a reality in China

China is peerless when it comes to electric bus production and penetration, and BYD’s hopes for a completely electrified society are spurring yet more development

   August 1, 2018

Estimates from Bloomberg suggest that around the world today, there are some 385,000 electric buses in operation. Incredibly, 99% of these are in China, accounting for 17% of its total fleet. The country’s emergence as a leader in electrification is the result of the government’s tireless enthusiasm for the technology, and the rigorous policies it has put in place to guide and support OEMs and battery manufacturers….

