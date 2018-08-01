Electric buses already a reality in China

Estimates from Bloomberg suggest that around the world today, there are some 385,000 electric buses in operation. Incredibly, 99% of these are in China, accounting for 17% of its total fleet. The country’s emergence as a leader in electrification is the result of the government’s tireless enthusiasm for the technology, and the rigorous policies it has put in place to guide and support OEMs and battery manufacturers….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
Contact us for pricing
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per M:bility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per M:bility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per M:bility conference