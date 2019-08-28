Dynamic wireless charging supports clean, autonomous future

Battery electric vehicles hold tremendous promise to address greenhouse gas and air quality challenges, but applications in heavy vehicles have proven difficult. For this segment, the lack of charging infrastructure is compounded by the weight and energy density of the batteries, which adversely impacts the payload and driving range of electric trucks and buses. But that does not rule out an electric future for the segment.

Dynamic charging could prove the key. Tel Aviv-based company Electreon envisions a future in which electric trucks and buses are charged as they drive along the roadway. …