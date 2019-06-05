Don’t forget the human in the world of the autonomous vehicle

As the automotive industry continues to embrace AV technology, it is essential that automakers focus on human needs when developing next-generation vehicles. By Jack Hunsley

   June 5, 2019

The automotive industry has not seen a transformation quite like automation. The move towards autonomous vehicles (AVs) presents an unprecedented step change, not just in the technical competency of modern vehicles, but also in consumer reaction. Suddenly, after decades of normality, members of the public may soon be expected to place their trust and safety totally in computer code….

