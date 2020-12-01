Do not discount diesel’s green trucking potential

Like it or not, diesel has a long-term future in the commercial vehicle sector. Regulations and customer interest favour low and zero-emission technology in the long run, but average vehicle lifespan means diesel trucks, whether pure internal combustion engine (ICE) or hybridised, will continue to be bought and operated for years to come. Even by Ricardo’s most aggressive zero-emission uptake projections, about 70% of commercial vehicles sold will still be diesel by 2027. As these vehicles will be expected to operate for ten to 15 years to justify purchase cost, developers must continue eking every last drop of efficiency out of diesel technology….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference