Do not discount diesel’s green trucking potential

Like it or not, diesel has a long-term future in the commercial vehicle sector. Regulations and customer interest favour low and zero-emission technology in the long run, but average vehicle lifespan means diesel trucks, whether pure internal combustion engine (ICE) or hybridised, will continue to be bought and operated for years to come. Even by Ricardo’s most aggressive zero-emission uptake projections, about 70% of commercial vehicles sold will still be diesel by 2027. As these vehicles will be expected to operate for ten to 15 years to justify purchase cost, developers must continue eking every last drop of efficiency out of diesel technology….