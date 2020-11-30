Diesel trucking’s departure far from imminent, with further efficiency gains available

Big oil has already begun moving to secure its place in a low- and zero-emission future. This month, BP announced that it would develop an industrial scale electrolyser for green hydrogen at its refinery in Lingen, Germany, with the aim of starting production in 2024. This follows the company’s entry into the offshore wind sector in September 2020, when it bought 50% stakes in two US offshore wind farms. BP has promised a reduction in fossil-fuel production by 40% over the next ten years, and wants to become a carbon-neutral company by 2050….