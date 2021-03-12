Data-driven transport management offers a step-change in urban mobility

Even before the pandemic it was apparent that urban mobility required a drastic change. With exponentially increasing populations in practically every major city and new shared mobility offerings yet to make any significant dent in private vehicle ownership, cities were faced with a choice: adapt, or suffer increasingly polluted, inefficient and congested streets. As such, more locations have turned to data-driven mobility management platforms to tackle these issues….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference