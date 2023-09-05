Cupra DarkRebel battles dragons—and status quo

Megan Lampinen reports back from the launch of Cupra's potentially disruptive EV concept at IAA Mobility

Maps of old would often indicate unexplored lands with the label, “here be dragons”, warning travellers of mysterious, potentially dangerous regions. For Cupra, that’s more of an invitation than a deterrent. The self-proclaimed rebel brand is tapping into this spirit of adventure and self-determination with its latest concept, the all-electric sports car, DarkRebel.

“While some people are afraid of the unknown and leave the unexplored, unexplored, that is not how we do things at Cupra,” Chief Executive Wayne Griffiths told media at a recent press event at IAA Mobility. “We believe in discovering what’s hidden in the dark.” Teased as a virtual image in April 2023, fleshed out in the following months with online feedback from the Cupra Tribe (the fanbase), this vision took physical form at IAA. The event marketing material played heavily on the ‘here be dragons’ and exploration theme.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here