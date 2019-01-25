Crystal clear voice controls could play critical role in the AV

Communication is the bedrock of nearly all innovation. While technical expertise and physical capability can go a long way, these factors are rendered almost useless if a team is unable to communicate clearly with colleagues and leadership. In the case of autonomous vehicles, however, clear communication is perhaps even more important.

Should the automotive industry reach a point where Level 4 and 5 autonomy is the norm, voice control and assistance could find itself playing a pivotal role in the vehicle of the future….