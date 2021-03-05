Could truck platooning ease regulator autonomy concerns?

Autonomy and commercial vehicles seem a perfect match on paper. The tech could unlock huge safety and efficiency gains, which could ultimately save the industry time and money while protecting vulnerable road users. But not all automated technologies generate the same enthusiasm, and one that has seen less of the limelight in recent years is platooning….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference