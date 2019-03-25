Could fuel cell vehicles be the solution to LA’s emissions problem?

Los Angeles and the wider LA County have emerged as a world-leading test-bed for fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV). Honda’s Clarity and Toyota’s Mirai are among the models that can be found on its roads, and these will soon be joined by the Hyundai Nexo SUV. Powered by hydrogen fuel and emitting only water, they provide eco-conscious drivers with an option not restricted by range in the way that battery vehicles are, a big advantage in a state where long commutes are far from uncommon….