Could fuel cell vehicles be the solution to LA’s emissions problem?

Incentives from both government and automakers have made Los Angeles and LA County an early fuel cell adopter, and its scalability means there’s potential in all segments. By Xavier Boucherat

   March 25, 2019

Los Angeles and the wider LA County have emerged as a world-leading test-bed for fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV). Honda’s Clarity and Toyota’s Mirai are among the models that can be found on its roads, and these will soon be joined by the Hyundai Nexo SUV. Powered by hydrogen fuel and emitting only water, they provide eco-conscious drivers with an option not restricted by range in the way that battery vehicles are, a big advantage in a state where long commutes are far from uncommon….

